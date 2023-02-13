IC Begins to Receive Declarations From Heads of Statutory Bodies

The Office of the Integrity Commission has begun receiving declaration of assets, income and liabilities from heads of statutory bodies.

On Thursday February 9th, Deputy Commissioner Winston James received eight (8) declaration of assets, following the issuance of notices to 18 heads of statutory bodies.

The First Schedule of the Integrity in Public Life Act No. 24 of 2013, gives the Commission authorization to receive declarations from thirty-three (33) categories of persons in public life which includes Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of statutory bodies.

Of the 10 persons who didn’t file their declarations with the Commission, nine (9) requested extensions and one (1) failed the pre-screening process.