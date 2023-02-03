ICBL appoints Goulbourne Alleyne as new CEO Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

ICBL announced today that Goulbourne Alleyne, has been appointed CEO effective February 1, 2023, after serving as interim CEO for the past six months.

Chairman of the Board, Joe Poulin commented: “We are pleased to welcome Goulbourne as our new CEO and believe he brings the passion, vision, and leadership that will guide our company through its next phase of growth. The Board has complete confidence in his abilities, and we are excited for the future of ICBL under his direction.”

Commenting about his appointment, Alleyne stated: “I am grateful to the Board for placing their confidence in me to lead the company as we execute our various strategies and initiatives to serve our policyholders and other stakeholders. I am supported by a talented and experienced team of professionals who are committed to our company’s goals to grow the business, remain laser focused on customer experience, and give back to our communities, while we continue to lead the industry in the online and digital space.

Alleyne, a seasoned and highly qualified insurance professional, has over 35 years’ experience in the Insurance Industry. He is a Chartered Insurer and has Fellowship status with the Chartered Insurance Institute of the UK (FCII). He also has a Master’s in Business Administration from the Edinburgh School of Business along with other professional qualifications and designations, and recently completed a Diploma in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) with the Institute of Corporate Governance – Ireland.

NewsAmericasNow.com