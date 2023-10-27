IICA DELEGATION IN GRENADA EMPOWERS FEMALE AGRIBUSINESS ENTREPRENEURS THROUGH UN WOMEN PROJECT

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Delegation in Grenada is pleased to announce the successful completion of an impactful training programme designed to empower female agribusiness entrepreneurs. The initiative, facilitated through the UN Women Project, “Training and Capacity Development – Women Empowerment in a Strengthened Agriculture Sector”, has provided essential skills and knowledge to 20 women in the areas of Record Keeping, Post Harvest and Integrated Pest Management, and Beginner and Intermediary QuickBooks.

The UN Women Project, “Training and Capacity Development – Women Empowerment in a Strengthened Agriculture Sector” is part of a broader effort to foster gender equality and female empowerment within the agricultural value chain. It is designed to improve the livelihoods of women working in agriculture while promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth. The training program which was organized by IICA, with support of UN Women, demonstrates IICA’s commitment to promoting gender equality and strengthening the role of women in the agriculture sector.

Highlights of the Training ProgrammeRecord Keeping: Participants gained valuable insights into effective record-keeping practices, enabling them to maintain organized and accurate financial records for their agribusiness operations.

Post Harvest and Integrated Pest Management: The training equipped participants with essential knowledge in post-harvest handling, storage, and pest management, ensuring the preservation of the quality and quantity of their agricultural produce.

QuickBooks Training: Beginner and Intermediary QuickBooks training sessions empowered the participants with the skills to manage their financial transactions, budgets, and business accounts efficiently.

The training sessions were conducted by expert facilitators with extensive experience in agribusiness and nance. The participants actively engaged in hands-on learning, group discussions, and practical exercises, fostering a dynamic and collaborative learning environment.

The IICA Delegation in Grenada is highly appreciative of the support provided by UN Women and remains committed to creating opportunities for female agribusiness entrepreneurs to excel. This training program is a testament to the potential, talent, and innovation that women bring to the agriculture sector. By equipping them with these critical skills, we are not only supporting their businesses but also contributing to the overall growth and resilience of the agricultural industry in Grenada.

The IICA Delegation in Grenada extends its gratitude to UN Women for their steadfast support in making this initiative a resounding success. Through partnerships and collaborations like these, the agriculture sector in Grenada is poised for a brighter and more equitable future.