Qualified Haitian immigrants can now file applications for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The new status will run from August 3, 2021, through February 3, 2023.

Company Leverages Jamaica to Accelerate Technology-Driven Job Growth and Strengthen its Base of Digitally-Enabled Blue Chip and New Economy Clients New ibex Jamaica Customer Experience Delivery Center ibex opens its Campus delivery center, its fifth location in Jamaica in five years. CARIBPR WIRE, WASHINGTON, Aug. 02, 2021: ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), […]