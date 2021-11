The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

Where are the audited financial statements of government’s activities?

When was the last time such statements brought forward to the House of Representatives?

Noting the importance of the performance of the economy over a certain period leader of the opposition Tobias Clement also accused the NNP administration of delivering a copy and paste budget lacking substance.

Upon these precepts, technical issues with the audio a rose which seemed to too many viewers as sabotage and no coincidence.