IMPACTS OF TROPICAL WAVE ON JULY 15TH, 2023

St. George’s, Grenada – On Friday, July 14th, 2023, forecasters at the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport advised the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of the approach of a tropical wave.

This wave impacted the State of Grenada during the early hours of Saturday, July 15th, 2023, with showery activity, thunder, and gusty winds.

As a result, there are reports of fallen trees, flooding, landslides, and broken walls in several areas. Additionally, some rivers overflowed their banks.

NaDMA, in collaboration with the Royal Grenada Police Force, the Ministry of Infrastructure, District Committees, utility companies and other stakeholders continue to visit the affected areas and provide the services that are necessary. Members of the public have also assisted in the clean-up efforts.

The weather forecast: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate scattered showers and a medium chance of isolated thunder, improving during the evening.

The National Disaster Management Agency in collaboration with the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob Roberts, Public Relations Officer at NaDMA on 440-8390-4; mobile: 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

