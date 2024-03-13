IMPLEMENTATION OF NATIONAL SPORTS POLICY MOVES TO NEXT STAGE

St. George’s, Grenada: Implementation of the National Sports Policy progresses to the formation of parish sports councils in each parish, as well as Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Sen. Hon. Jonathan La Crette, believes that this stage is essential to the holistic development of sports. During a recent meeting with the Minister and representatives from the country’s National Federations, the pressing need to maintain the vibrancy of sports in every parish was highlighted.

The National Sports Council (NSC) Secretariat will be leading the conversations about the nomination and election procedures for officers at the parish level.

Each structured sporting discipline in the parish must have a representative on the Council. If no leagues exist, delegates will be chosen from clubs, schools, teams, and individual athletes, as well as the relevant leagues and organisations within each parish, if applicable.

In addition, an Executive Committee will be formed from council members, consisting of the following officers: Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer (Finance Officer), and three Directors.

Each parish will have its own office, which will be supervised by an office manager and a parish coordinator. The Executive Body or Board of Directors will be paid a monthly stipend to spearhead the reform of sports in its parish.

The election process and criteria for nomination will be discussed from March 16 to April 30, 2024. The NSC encourages parishioners to participate.

The meetings will commence at 6:00 p.m. at the respective locations, except Carriacou and Petite Martinique, which is still to be finalised.

DateParishLocationMarch 16th, 2024St. AndrewSt. Andrew Methodist SchoolMarch 18th, 2024St. PatrickSt. Patrick Catholic SchoolMarch 19th, 2024St. DavidCorinth Government SchoolMarch 20th, 2024St. JohnCuthbert Peters ParkMarch 21st, 2024St. GeorgeGrenada Boys Secondary SchoolMarch 25th 2024St. MarkBonair Government SchoolApril 4th 2024CarriacouHillsborough Government SchoolApril 5th 2024Petite MartiniquePetite Martinique Government School

Nominations for the various posts of parish executives are to be submitted to the National Sports Council, signed by two (2) nominators. The deadline for nominations is as follows:

DateParishApril 6th, 2024St. AndrewApril 8th, 2024St. PatrickApril 9th, 2024St. DavidApril 11th, 2024St. JohnApril 12th, 2024St. GeorgeApril 15th, 2024St. MarkApril 18th, 2024Carriacou and Petite Martinique

Elections dates per parish are as follows.

DateParishLocationApril 15th, 2024St. John Cuthbert Peters ParkApril 16th, 2024St. Mark Bonair Government SchoolApril 17th, 2024St. Patrick St Patrick Catholic SchoolApril 18th, 2024St. AndrewSt Andrew MethodistApril 19th, 2024St. David Corinth Government SchoolApril 22nd, 2024St. GeorgeGrenada Boys Secondary SchoolApril 29th, 2024CarriacouHillsborough Government SchoolApril 30th, 2024Petite MartiniquePetite Martinique Catholic