Improving Access to Education: The Removal of Tuition Fees for TAMCC and NEWLO Students

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – As part of the Government of Grenada’s efforts to increase access to post secondary and tertiary level institutions, namely the T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) and the New Life Organisation (NEWLO), eligible applicants to these institutions will not have to pay tuition fees for the upcoming Michaelmas term.

The Ministry of Education is currently developing the framework for full implementation of the Free Tuition Programme Policy, which is expected to receive complete Cabinet approval in the coming weeks. The first phase of the free tuition programme will be applicable to secondary school graduates for 2023 and TAMCC students who are presently completing their second year. Please note that this tuition waiver applies to programmes with a maximum duration of two years.

The Ministry has already engaged TAMCC and NEWLO to ensure a smooth transition period, as new applicants and returning students prepare for the commencent of the new school term. Data is already being collected for those who meet the criteria for the waiver of tuition fees. The institutions have expressed their commitment to work with the Ministry of Education to inform students of the next steps as it relates to this policy.

The Free Tuition Programme Policy comes amid other key initiatives such as:

the approval of the UNESCO-funded TVET Policy, which features transformative elements such as: the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Expansion Programme in select primary schools [launched on May 9, 2023]the re-introduction of the sixth form and centres of excellence in select schools/institutions legislation to mandate the extension of the school age to 18 the reintroduction of universal education the introduction of Grenadian History in the upper primary and lower secondary levels

The Ministry of Education continues its policy revisions and development, along with strategies to further the sustainability of the education sector in Grenada, making it more aligned to workforce needs and national development.