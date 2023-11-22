Inaugural International Men’s Day Regional Conference Honours Outstanding Achievements at Award Ceremony

St. George’s, Grenada: The first International Men’s Day Regional Conference was held at the Radisson Hotel from November 15th to 19th, 2023. It was initiated with a delegates’ meet and greet, which brought together males from across the region.

Three panel discussions on men in crisis, challenging the emasculation agenda, and men and mental health were highlights of the event, which brought businessmen together for dialogue on Day 2.

The delegates visited His Majesty’s Prison, the male medical and surgical wards, the Bacolet Juvenile Centre, the Fr. Mallaghan Home for Boys, Mt. Gay Hospital, and the Richmond Home. Five hundred and sixty-four (564) dignity kits were presented to males in the facilities, and over 400 boys in secondary schools across the nation benefited from psychosocial education sessions.

Part of the week’s activities included an island wide motorcade, delivering a message of hope for men. They generated a lot of excitement from the participation of the Bikers Association.

The week’s events concluded with an award ceremony at the Radisson Crown Ballroom on Sunday, November 19, officially recognised as International Men’s Day. Various male groups participated in cultural performances to praise God for all men, celebrate them, and recognise their outstanding contributions to society.

The awards recognised exceptional people in various fields such as public life, fatherhood, distinguished son of the soil excelling in serving the people of Grenada, service to the Ministry of Social Development, outstanding civil servant contributing services in agriculture, resilience, reformation, and fortitude; outstanding community advocate and fisherman, teacher and role model, draughtsman by profession, and a physically challenged farmer for invaluable contributions to the industry. Special commendation was also given to representatives from Anguilla, Montserrat, Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, Petite Martinique, and the British Virgin Islands.

The event was attended by Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Phillip Telesford, Minister for Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs, Sen. the Hon. Gloria Ann Thomas, Minister of State with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs, Members of Cabinet and Parliamentarians of Grenada; Mr. Merrick Tyrone Richardson, Hon. Parliamentary Secretary – Sustainability, Innovation, Environment and Sports, Anguilla; Assemblyman Terance Baynes, Secretary for Community Development, Youth Development, and Sports, Tobago; Assemblyman Sonny Craig, Assistant Secretary for Health, Ministers of Religion, Permanent Secretaries and Senior Management Board Members, Ms. Kemoloy Jessica Murphy, Gender Development Coordinator, Ministry of Social Development and Education, Anguilla, other foreign delegates, boys from secondary schools, youth groups, and males in corporate Grenada.

The International Men’s Day Regional Conference attracted about 500 men. The Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing, and Gender Affairs commends all men in Grenada for the success of this initiative. We continue to encourage a sense of gratitude and solidarity throughout the Caribbean by honouring and celebrating the achievements of men.

Men Matter, Embrace, Empower, Elevate for Positive Transformation was the theme of the festival.