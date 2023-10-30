INAUGURAL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS’ PARLIAMENTARY DEBATE TO BE THIS WEEK

St. George: Primary School students in St. Patrick will engage in meaningful debate on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, when the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture hosts its inaugural Primary and Secondary Schools’ Parliamentary Debate.

At the Primary level, students will meet at the St. Patrick’s Anglican School to debate the following resolution: “AND WHEREAS every primary school student will be assigned to a secondary school regardless of performance on the CPEA. BE IT RESOLVED that the Common Entrance exams be reinstated as the means of assessing the readiness of Senior Primary School Students for Secondary Schools”.

This will be followed by debate at the Secondary school level on November 2nd, with the resolution “BE IT RESOLVED that the government of Grenada moves towards extending the normal school day from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to introduce technical and vocational skills at both the Primary & Secondary Levels. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that a shift system be introduced to facilitate this extension”.