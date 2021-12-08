India’s top military chief among 13 killed in air force helicopter crash

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat died along with his wife, Madhulika Rawat, the IAF said via Twitter. He had been in the post for almost two years.

The helicopter, which had a crew of four, crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu state while en route from Sulur to the town of Wellington in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said.

The survivor, Group Capt. Varun Singh, is being treated for his injuries at the Military Hospital in Wellington, the IAF said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The IAF said “an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

