Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill, overcoming conservative opposition

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jakarta, IndonesiaIndonesia’s parliament passed on Tuesday a long-awaited bill to tackle sexual violence, aimed at providing a legal framework for victims to secure justice in a country where sexual abuse has often been regarded as a private matter.

A majority of lawmakers backed the bill at the plenary session in parliament, overcoming opposition from some conservative groups in the world’s biggest Muslim majority country after six years of deliberation.

“We hope that the implementation of this law will resolve sexual violence cases,” speaker of the house Puan Maharani said.

The bill has been broadly welcomed by activists, though some have objected to its limited scope, with only some sex crimes included and the omission of a specific clause on rape which the government has said will be included in other legislation.

“This is surely a step forward,” said Asfinawati, a law expert at Jentera school of law, who has assisted sexual violence victims, while noting definitions of rape currently covered under the criminal code should still be made clearer.

Indonesia’s Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati chats to Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani after parliament passed the sexual violence bill in Jakarta on April 12.

