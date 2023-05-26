INLAND REVENUE DIVISION TO HOST 2023 TAX CARAVAN

The Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division will host its 2023 Tax Caravan on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and invites all to participate in this initiative.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mike Sylvester, said that the Caravan seeks to bring the services of the Inland Revenue Division to various communities across the island, in an effort ease information sharing and the timely payment of taxes.

“The Caravan will have tax officers on board who will be able to address any queries or concerns that individuals may have as it relates to their Property Tax or any other taxes administered by the Inland Revenue Division,” Sylvester said.

The public will also be able to pay their Property Tax as the Caravan passes through the various parishes and stand to benefit from a 5% discount for paying before June 30, 2023.

The Tax Caravan is scheduled to leave St. George’s at 9:00 a.m on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from the Ariza Car Park, and stops will be made at the following locations:

St. John – Cotton Bailey Junction, Grand Roy Junction, The Nutmeg Pool, Gouyave St. Mark – The Fish Market, Victoria St. Patrick – The Police Station, Sauteurs, Hermitage Government School St. Andrew – Tivoli Junction, Bus Terminal, Grenville St. David – La Tante Junction

The Tax Caravan is an initiative by the Inland Revenue Division, striving towards greater voluntary tax compliance.