Inspector charged with misbehaviour, corruption

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo –

A 44-YEAR-OLD Ag Inspector has been charged with misbehaviour in public office to corruptly solicit $3,000; misbehaviour in public office to corruptly agreeing to accept for himself $2,800; and misbehaviour in public office to corruptly obtaining for himself $2,000.He was granted $300,000 bail with a surety on Thursday by a Justice of the Peace (JP).

A police press release said Ag Insp Teddy Barran, last based at Freeport Police Station, is expected to appear before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on February 24, after receiving bail by JP Arthur H. Yorke.

The charges stem from a police report on January 26, in which a central Trinidad bar owner told detectives of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) that a police officer met him at his business place where the officer enquired from him whether he had paid taxes on gaming machines.

The taxes in question were for the years 2022 to 2023.

According to the proprietor, he told the officer he did not pay the taxes. It is further alleged the lawman gave an ultimatum to the bar owner, that if he did not pay the taxes, he would have to pay to him $3,000 on a monthly basis.

On January 30, a ‘sting’ operation was executed by PSB detectives and the suspect was arrested.

On February 2, PSB detectives sought advice from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, who advised that Ag Insp Barran be charged with three counts of misbehaviour in public office.

Charges were laid by Insp Narine of the PSB. The investigation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Martin, supervised by Supt Montrichard and included Cpls Marcano, Joefield and Pakeera.

NewsAmericasNow.com