International Credit Union Day 2023

GrenadaCreditUnions will join with credit unions worldwide in celebration of the 75th anniversary of International Credit Union (ICU) Day on October 19, 2023.

Credit union members are informed that local celebrations will be held at Pearls air strip, St. Andrew, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, beginning with a parade at 1pm from Simon pasture. There will be live entertainment from Sakinah and The ALPHA 1 Band, top local artistes and Rainbow City Allstars.

Celebrations in Carriacou are scheduled to take place at the Hillsborough Tennis Court on Thursday, October 26, 2023, with a parade from the Hillsborough Community Centre at 2:00pm.

Several businesses have again partnered with the GrenadaCreditUnions brand to offer discounts/specials to credit unions members throughout the month of October. Members can also win fantastic prizes during the GrenadaCreditUnions Trivia Fridays on the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd Facebook page.

International Credit Union (ICU) Day has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948. The day exists to raise awareness and celebrate what makes credit unions unique: a mission to bring financial inclusion and well-being to people all over the world.

Follow the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd on Facebook and Instagram for updates.