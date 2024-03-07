INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: CHAMPIONING WOMEN IN CYBERSECURITY AND INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION OF ROLE MODELS

Get Safe Online is shining a spotlight on inspirational women in cybersecurity across the world at its keynote webinar this International Women’s Day 38% of female students looking to enter the tech and cybersecurity sector don’t believe there are enough role models for women A lack of opportunities (46%), male bias (37%) and pay inequality (29%) are the most common barriers to entry

Grenada – This International Women’s Day, Get Safe Online is hosting a global keynote webinar championing and celebrating women in the cybersecurity sector around the world, highlighting the power of role models in encouraging inclusion. Further information can be accessed at www.getsafeonline.gd

It comes as new research conducted shows that more than two thirds (68%) of female students aspiring to enter the tech industry in the UK say that role models are important for their career progression. Yet, of these, 66% believe that the sector is not currently providing them with enough role models to aspire to.

Conducted by Get Safe Online, the research also reveals that a lack of visible role models (21%) is one of the key barriers facing female students wanting to enter this space, alongside lack of opportunities (46%) and male bias (37%) against women.

Amongst those surveyed, having an attainable career path (37%), individuals that people can learn from (36%), and someone who has achieved something seemingly unachievable (34%) are the top attributes of a role model.

One of the exemplary women being showcased as part of Get Safe Online’s campaign is Roxanne Anderson-Linton, Communications and Public Education Officer at the Broadcasting Commission in Jamaica. She says: “Providing accessible training is key to attracting and retaining a diverse pool of talent into cybersecurity, alongside public education that can change attitudes towards women in the sector, fostering a more inclusive environment. Cybersecurity is an exciting sector with so much flexibility, and I want to see more women thriving in the industry.”

The hour-long virtual event, will serve as a platform to showcase women working in cyber from across the globe. A selection of insightful panellists participating in the event will bring together their perspectives on the topic, highlighting lived experiences across the Commonwealth.

Get Safe Online CEO Tony Neate added: “Creating and showcasing attainable pathways into the cybersecurity sector is vital for encouraging and retaining women within our industry and keeping all of us safe in the digital world. Opportunities like this provide key touchpoints for more to hear about the work being done across the globe and how we can come together to make further progress in supporting women achieve their goals in the industry.”

Since 2018, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has funded, via the Conflict, Stability and Security fund, Get Safe Online’s work with partners across the globe to help millions use the internet safely, securely and with confidence.

The panellists participating in Get Safe Online’s ‘Celebrating and Championing Women in Cybersecurity’ webinar for International Women’s Day are:

Eleanor Rees, Acting Head of Cyber, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, UK Muriana McPherson, Director, NDMA (National Data Management Authority), Guyana Sametria McKinney, Director, CIRT (Cybersecurity Incident Response Team), The Bahamas Natacha Umutoni, Director, Women at Web, Rwanda Shaden Alnasser, Distinguished Fellow of the UK-Gulf Women in Cybersecurity Fellowship, Saudi Arabia Sarah Sawrey-Cookson, Communications Director, Get Safe Online

For more information about the event, and to register, please visit: https://www.getsafeonline.org/international-womens-day-2024/