Interruption of Services at Licensing Section – Inland Revenue Department

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that several services at the Licensing Section of the Inland Revenue Department are interrupted due to issues at that office. Please not that ONLY registration of motor vehicles will be facilitated by officers on the third floor of the building. In the interim, the issuance of License Disk will be done at the Dusty Highway Licensing and Inspection Centre.

The public will be notified when normal operations resume.

Thank you for your patience and understanding, we apologize for any inconvenience caused by this interruption.