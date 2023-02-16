Invest SVG & Caribbean Export Development Agency hosts Press Conference to discuss VEAP Initiative

Black Immigrant Daily News

A press conference was hosted by Invest SVG and the Caribbean Export Development agency to discuss the Virtual E-Commerce Accelerator Programme VEAP initiative.

The VEAP is a 15-month initiative implemented by Caribbean Export with funding from Expertise France under the auspices of the Digital REsponse Connecting CiTizens Programme (DIRECCT) which is a joint initiative of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OEACP) and the European Union.

Advisor for Innovation and Digital Business at the Caribbean Export Development Agency Phillip Jackson outlined the main objectives of the VEAP program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/VEAP-OBJECTIVES.mp3

Mr. Jackson said on completing the VEAP program participants should have a fully functional online shop to sell their products.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/VEAP-ONLINE-SHOP.mp3

NewsAmericasNow.com