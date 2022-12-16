Investigation launched into shooting death of Marcus Samuel

Black Immigrant Daily News

An investigation was launched by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force into the shooting death of Marcus Samuel of Barrouallie.

Samuel’s body was found in the vicinity of Aquatic Club in Villa on Thursday 15th December, 2022.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department or Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Police say all information received would be treated confidentially.

Samuel death marks the thirty-ninth (39th) homicide for 2022.

