World News
Iran warns against ethnic cleansing of Palestinians as Netanyahu visits US
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- More medical evacuees are set to leave the Gaza Strip, while talks to extend a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas are due to get under way.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire as he visits Washington, DC for talks with US officials and President Donald Trump.
Related News
07 January 2025
North Korea says test of new hypersonic missile successful
08 January 2025
Tens of thousands flee in California as wildfires tear through Los Angeles
26 January 2025
Israel kills 3, wounds dozens in south Lebanon in breach of ceasefire deal
22 January 2025