Iraq’s supreme court ratifies contested election results

(CNN)Iraq’s Supreme Court has ratified the results of October’s parliamentary election, dealing a blow to Iran-backed factions who have staged protests against the outcome of the vote.

The results pave the way for Moqtada al-Sadr — a firebrand cleric opposed to both Iranian and US influence in Iraq — to decide the fate of the current prime minister, Mostafa al-Kadhimi, who is backed by the United States.

Sadr’s party, the Sadrist Movement, was the election’s biggest victor, winning 73 of the country’s 329 seats. Iraq’s Tehran-backed parliamentary bloc lost more than half of their seats — winning just 17, down from 48.

The outcome mean negotiations over the formation of a new cabinet can officially begin, and could potentially choose a new prime minister for the nation.

The election was called several months early in an attempt to bring some stability to the nation, rocked by mass anti-corruption protests in 2019 that toppled the government of former Prime Minister Ali Abdul Mahdi. Iran-backed armed groups, alongside Iraqi security forces, were accused of killing hundreds of demonstrators in the nationwide protests.

