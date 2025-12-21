World News
Israel continues ceasefire violations; more Palestinians killed in Gaza, WB
21 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
21 Dec 2025
- One more Palestinian has been killed by the Israeli army in Gaza in its latest violation of a ceasefire that came into effect in October.
- Five people have been rescued in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City after the roof of a three-storey building collapsed.
