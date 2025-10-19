World News
Israel continues deadly attacks on Gaza, closes Rafah crossing
19 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 19 Oct 202519 Oct 2025
- The Israeli army has committed 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into force in early October, killing 38 people and wounding 143, Palestinian officials say.
- Israel says the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice” as PM Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of not doing enough to retrieve the captives’ bodies.
