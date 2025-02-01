World News
Israel, Hamas to exchange 3 captives in Gaza for 183 Palestinian prisoners
31 January 2025
- The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said 183 Palestinian detainees will be freed from Israeli jails later today in the fourth exchange of captives held in Gaza.
- Hamas has identified the three Israelis due to be released today as Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas.
