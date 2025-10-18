Red Cross workers arrive at the site where members of Hamas work on searching for bodies of the Israeli captives in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP]

Gaza’s Sayed al-Hashim mosque reopens after two years

By Umut Uras and Urooba Jamal

Published On 18 Oct 202518 Oct 2025

  • Eleven members of one family have been wiped out after Israel attacked a vehicle in Gaza City’s Zeitoun for allegedly crossing the so-called “yellow line”, demarcating areas of Israeli army control. Israel has killed 28 people since the ceasefire went into effect.
  • Hamas has urged the United States and mediators to pressure Israel into respecting the ceasefire agreement and ceasing attacks, after returning another body of a deceased Israeli captive via the Red Cross.