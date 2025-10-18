World News
Israel kills 28 in Gaza since ceasefire, Hamas urges accountability
18 October 2025
- Eleven members of one family have been wiped out after Israel attacked a vehicle in Gaza City’s Zeitoun for allegedly crossing the so-called “yellow line”, demarcating areas of Israeli army control. Israel has killed 28 people since the ceasefire went into effect.
- Hamas has urged the United States and mediators to pressure Israel into respecting the ceasefire agreement and ceasing attacks, after returning another body of a deceased Israeli captive via the Red Cross.
