World News
Israel kills 5 seeking aid near Rafah in latest distribution point violence
07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Israeli forces have killed at least five Palestinians this morning who were waiting near an aid point in al-Akhawah, near Rafah in south Gaza.
- The latest killing of aid seekers comes despite the inconsistent opening of US- and Israel-backed aid points, which the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said yesterday would shut down again.
Related News
08 May 2025
Documentary sheds light on Biden’s reactions to Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing
09 May 2025
‘I will run right over you’: New FEMA head issues warning to Trump critics
15 May 2025
Can President Trump legally accept a $400m plane for free?
09 May 2025