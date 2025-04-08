World News
Israel kills 59 in Gaza; Trump, Netanyahu discuss displacing Palestinians
07 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 60 people since the early hours of Monday and displacing more than 400,000 others since ending the ceasefire on March 18.
- US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have met at the White House and discussed countries that would be “amenable” to taking Palestinians forcibly displaced from Gaza.
Related News
04 April 2025
Myanmar confirms 180,000 Rohingya eligible to return, Bangladesh says
01 April 2025
South Korea’s Constitutional Court to rule on Yoon’s impeachment on Friday
21 March 2025
Thousands join march in Turkiye’s Istanbul to protest mayor’s arrest
10 March 2025