World News
Israel launches ‘major strike’ on sites in Iran: Reports
12 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Iranian media outlets report explosions northeast of the capital Tehran after a wave of Israeli attacks.
- Times of Israel says the Israeli air force is launching a “major strike” on Iran.
