Israel Prime Minister met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at his private palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Bennett’s office.

Their meeting, and a shared lunch, went on two hours longer than the original time allotted. Bennett said afterwards he enjoyed “meaningful, in-depth and straightforward talks” about “the region, our economy and technology.”

The event marks a symbolic historic change in the relations between the two countries, 15 months after they signed a normalization agreement at the White House.

Just a few years ago, Israelis were not even allowed to enter the UAE. Now the Prime Minister was welcomed with an official honor guard at the airport.

