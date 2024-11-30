World News
Israeli attacks kill nearly 100 as ‘catastrophic’ hunger grips Gaza
30 November 2024
At least 23 people have been killed by the Israeli military across the Gaza Strip since dawn, including 17 in Gaza City, one in Jabalia and five, including three World Central Kitchen aid workers, in Khan Younis, according to our team on the ground.
Hunger and suffering among Palestinians in Gaza have reached “catastrophic” levels, the besieged territory’s Government Media Office says.
