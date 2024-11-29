NNP executive member attacks attempt to block Peter David from contesting post of political leader NDC is the choice of new prospective candidate Devastated by landslides: Grenadian families struggle in wake of climate-driven disasters RGPF gets 20 laptops Gregory Bowen ordered to pay GBN after losing lawsuit against the media house Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding
World News

Israeli forces kill 42 across Gaza, accused of truce violations in Lebanon 

29 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement that has brought a fragile truce in fighting with Hezbollah, and which is entering a third day.
Medical sources in Gaza report that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as bombing intensifies and tanks advance into areas of the territory’s north and south.

 

Support us

Related News

15 November 2024

Croatian PM sacks health minister accused of corruption 

10 November 2024

Haiti’s transitional council moves to replace PM in contentious move 

21 November 2024

Biden’s last-minute permission to strike deep inside Russia divides Europe 

26 November 2024

Canada, Mexico leaders stress cooperation after Trump tariffs threat 