Israeli forces kill 5 in West Bank as 37 wounded Palestinians evacuate Gaza
01 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces kill 5 people, including a 16-year-old boy, in three separate bombings in the Jenin area in the occupied West Bank.
- The attacks come as 37 Palestinians, including children wounded in Israel’s war, evacuat Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, which opened for the first time in nine months on Saturday.
