J. Prince Calls Wack 100 A Rat In Beef Over Larry Hoover Interview Footage

J. Prince has some very harsh words for Wack 100, whom he calls a “rat”, and says he doesn’t mess with him as negotiations for rights to a Larry Hoover interview break down between the two men.

Wack 100 seems to be the agent bargaining for the woman who conducted the interview, which J. Prince wants to get a copy of. However, the rapper and label boss expressed frustration at the process and lashed out at Wack, calling him a “clown” and a “rat” who can’t be trusted.

“A n***a that will kiss a rat in the mouth, for any amount of money, is capable of anything. Don’t follow this clown,” Prince said in a voice note released b online.

J. Prince has been working for quite some time to secure the release of Larry Hoover from prison. Hoover is the Jailed Founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples which is said to be one of the largest and most feared street gangs in the country with thousands of members and has wreaked havoc across 30 states. Hoover is serving a 200-year sentence for murder and six life terms for conviction of 42 counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs from two separate cases.

His friends, J. Prince and Kanye West, and others have been working hard to secure his release, as Prince pointed out in a voice note released on Monday night. He singled out Wack 100 and Karen Chapman for a strong tongue lashing

“It’s no secret that I, along with the Hoover family, lawyers, and friends are fighting hard for Larry Hoover freedom,” J. Prince began. “Meanwhile, this dude Wack and Karen Chapman, has taken the position to work against the Hoover family by trying to monetize off his name and whole footage that could contribute to his freedom.”

“So, if it’s one thing this Wack dude is telling the truth about is that I don’t f*ck with him,” he added. “When I was in L.A. talking to this lyin’ ass n***a, never once did he take the position that he was partners in the theft of the Hoover family’s like he’s doing in that rehearsed conversation with them clowns.”

J. Prince went on to say that Wack and Karen were attempting to profit off of Hoover’s interview, which the family wants to secure.

“She decided to run off with the interview and a fake fraud contract claiming Larry Hoover signed all his rights away for nothing. Larry Hoover is far from being a dummy, so for Wack and Karen to be taking a position on disrespecting the Hoover family by attempting to sell Larry Hoover’s likeness without the family’s permission is a mistake—for whomever [is] considering buying it.”

He also blasted Wack as trying to set him up with what he calls, “police conversations.”

Wack 100 also responded swiftly to J. Prince as he shared a screen recording of text messages he and Prince exchanged about the footage in particular.

“YOU CAN ARGUE WITH THAT. ALL OF SUDDEN YOU DON’T KNOW NOTHING,” he said. “ALL OF A SUDDEN THERE HAS NEVER BEEN ANY CONVERSATION. ALL OF A SUDDEN NONE OF THIS EVER HAPPENED. MY COAST IS MY COAST MY TEAM IS MY TEAM.”

The text messages shared by Wack show him and Prince cordially speaking back and forth about the footage in question from Chapman. The texts start on April 29, 2019, until December 3, 2021.

Within the texts, Wack tells Prince that Chapman is contending that she was not working for hire and that she wants a cut of whatever business they intend to use the footage for either a movie or documentary.

In early December, there seems to be some sort of agreement, but J. Prince does not appear satisfied when he receives only an intro and outro of an interview with Hoover from Wack and Chapman.

“Hey homie we need more footage I know he said more than this,” J. Prince writes.

Wack replies, “Bro, she was only giving up an intro & outro and I had to fight for that. For what it’s worth the hip hop starts the show and the family talk ends the show,” one text read followed by another, “and yes it’s about 3-4 hrs of him talking.”

Meanwhile, the conversation ends with J. Prince asking Wack 100 for the woman’s number, which he refuses to give, saying that the woman only prefers to deal with Wack.