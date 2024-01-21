Jada Kingdom Admits Stefflon Don Diss Song Was ‘Bad’

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom is giving Stefflon Don her flowers as she revealed that she felt that the British-based artiste had the better diss track.

While on live video, Jada Kingdom seemingly gave Stefflon Don the title for the best song, but in her review, she seemingly shades Stefflon while giving her a backhanded compliment. Jada shouted out the writer and the label for helping to write Stefflon’s song.

“Memba she have album a drop ah guess, she must target as the right time. Mi nuh know mi love. But enjoy yourself mi gyal. She do har thing, and nig big up Spooky. Spooky a writer, him do him thing. Big up Spooky. Yuh gather me…bad bad writer. Sppoky and the label big up unnu self,” Jada said.

She added that Stefflon’s last song was “bad,” but she did not feel it warranted a response as she had already tuned out the beef.

“Har last song bad but it never strike me to be like [barking sounds] mi just say hold dis ya…she never even give me a nickname, nothing nuh ketch…she follow everything weh me do- intro, outro,” Jada said noting that Stefflon copied lyrics that were not “convincing.”

Both artists erupted into a heated clash that lasted a week and had the music community in Jamaica and the diaspora paying attention to the lyrical disses exchanged. The entire lyrical feud started after Jada called out Stefflon for her new song, which fans thought was throwing shade at her due to her and Burna Boy dating last year.

Jada Kingdom, however, slammed her as beefing over a man she never claimed. Stefflon Don also raised questions about Jada’s lifestyle and alleged drug use. The clash, although entertaining, was condemned by several artists like Sean Paul and others who called for sense to prevail.