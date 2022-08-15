Jada Kingdom, Her BF Nas EBK Attends Her Grandmother’s Funeral In Jamaica

Jada Kingdom is mourning the loss of her grandmother Jean Rowe.

The dancehall artist shared on Saturday that she attended the funeral of her grandmother, and she also shared photos of her family along with her boyfriend, Nas EBK, who was present to support her. Jada Kingdom was seen wearing a green feather-decorated skirt and a leather crop top along with matching leather boots. In one photo, she hugs her grandfather, and she’s also seen posing with her mother and three brothers, as well as other members of her family.

There’s also a photo of her and Nas EBK as the New York rapper smiles while hugging Jada. “Life a fukry… sleep peacefully my beautifully Gmommy, I love you forever!” the artiste said.

Jada Kingdom also shared several photos and videos of her enjoying quality time with her family out and about in Jamaica, where she grew up. The artist, who is a native of Bullbay, St. Thomas, also shared several snapshots of her and Nas EBK exploring Kingston with her family members.

The artist also had words for critics who had an issue with her outfit for her grandmother’s funeral.

“Anybody weh have something fi say about mi grandmother funeral, go s**k the duttiest, stinkest balls a road,” the artist vented as she said that others were criticizing her that she was in a “fashion show” rather than a funeral. The artist added that she was tired of critics coming for her.

In the meantime, the artist has been busy promoting her latest song, “GPP,” which was released this week. The song is produced by artist Di Genius and has 422K views on YouTube.

The artist shared that she also recently released the video for “GPP,” which sees her role-playing the iconic Miss Cleo. In the video, Miss Cleo is seen advising a woman who calls into her show asking for advice in dealing with an ex who won’t let go.

In the meantime, Jada shared that she was to perform at Sum Fest in St. Vincent on Friday, but she couldn’t make the show. Instead, she will be performing live on Sunday, August 14.