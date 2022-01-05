Jah Cure Optimistic About Bail Ahead Of January 12 Court Date In Amsterdam

Jah Cure will learn his fate in his ongoing attempted murder case next week in Amsterdam.

After just about two months on remand, Jah Cure finally got a date for his first public hearing for attempted murder and aggravated assault in The Netherlands. The court hearing has been set for next Wednesday, January 12, at 11:45 am.

Even so, according to Franklin Wattimena, the press officer with The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam, investigations are still ongoing. He made the comments while updating the Jamaica Observer about the latest details surrounding the case.

He explained that the hearing is a pro forma hearing and that the investigation is not complete. Typically, pro forma rulings are made by a court as a formality in order to proceed with the progress of a case. This means that Jah Cure’s case has not yet been substantively tried.

Wattimena further explained that a date for the substantive trial is not yet set. He added that at the hearing, the prosecutor will speak briefly about the state of the investigation. The “Before I Leave” singer is currently being represented by Tim Scheffer of law firm Kuijpers Nillesen.

Jah Cure is currently housed at an undisclosed detention center outside of Amsterdam since October 2021.

“If the prosecutor considers it necessary for the suspect to remain in custody, she will request the court to extend the remand order with a period of up to 90 days. The court will decide whether the remand order will be extended or not,” the press officer further stated.

The case surrounds an incident in which the veteran singer is believed to have stabbed a show promoter, Nicardo Blake, in The Netherlands on October 2. Blake, a well-known promoter in that country, operates through his Roots Vibes company which stages reggae shows. The reggae star allegedly stabbed the promoter in the abdomen and was hospitalized.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, faces charges that include attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, or attempted aggravated assault. This is not Cure’s first run-in with the law in this regard.

He is believed to have had several skirmishes with promoters in The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago, but all were eventually resolved without any form of court action.