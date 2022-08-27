Jahshii and Skeng Clash Set For Sting Jamaica 2022 Return

JahShii vs. Skeng showdown set for Sting 2022 return.

Sting has announced that it has booked Jahshii and Skeng Don for the December 2022 staging of the show. The announcement comes just about a month after promoters of Sting first announced that the show was making a comeback after being missing in action for almost a decade.

It seems that Sting has put to bed the skepticism that some fans had shared about the hardcore dancehall festival being a “bagga chatting” and not about action as it was in years gone by.

On Saturday, Sting’s Instagram shared a poster announcing two of the biggest dancehall artists have been booked. “Jahshii Skeng Confirmed,” bold letters on the poster read alongside photos of the two young artists. “It’s official, @skeng.don & @jahshiimusic booked and ready for #STING! Are you ready?!” the post caption read.

Sting is set to be held on December 26, 2022, at Plantation Cove, Ocho Rios St. Ann. The event is being organized by Supreme Promotions Limited and The Sting 2022 management team.

Last month, Sting sent out a release explaining the event’s return as many reveled at the ultra-successful Reggae Sumfest being hosted in Montego Bay.

Sting poster

“For over three decades, Sting has premiered and showcased cutting-edge stage shows that have gone down in history as ground-breaking and innovative platforms of excellence in fashion, style and lyrical mastery,” Sting organizers said in a statement sent to Urban Islandz.

“[The event] holds the platinum microphone categorization as the seminal and only true stage for the grooming of young, not-so-young, and popular dancehall artistes in the art of stagecraft and lyrical mastery, before a live and interactive audience,” Sting said, while adding that young artistes must prove their skills on stage even if they are already popular on the airwaves.

Meanwhile, fans also reacted to the announcement, with some questioning the event promoters about the quality of the event.

“Make Sure You Have A Proper Link To Watch It Online. Nuh Jing Bang Link Neither Please & Thanks,” one follower told the event.

Sting also had reassurances for the fan. “Definitely getting it right this time,” another one said.

Sting has been ramping up its promotions on social media as they shared several clips from some of the greatest moments from Sting in years gone by.

Over the decades Sting has seen some memorable clashes including the infamous Ninjaman and Shabba Ranks clash in 1990, Super Cat and Ninjaman in 1991, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer clash in 1993, Lt. Stitchie and Papa San in 1995, and the Vybz Kartel and Mavado’s Gully vs. Gaza clash in 2008.

Jamaica has not seen a Sting staging since 2015, so this year’s return is particurly important for the one night festival as a mainstay in dancehall.