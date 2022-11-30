‘Jamaica is the place,’ PM says as he encouraged others to invest Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a strong government and good governance have been the catalysts for improvement and recovery in the country’s economy post-pandemic.

Speaking Tuesday at the Invest Jamaica Conference in Montego Bay, St James, Prime Minister Holness stressed that the speed of Jamaica’s recovery can be attributed to making the right decisions for the overall good of the country, while balancing lives and livelihood.

“We managed the pandemic in such a way that we didn’t have to sacrifice businesses, we ensured that businesses could recover quickly. Now we are happy to say that our tourism product has recovered,” said Holness.

He also noted that the recovery after the pandemic is phenomenal, especially after several months of complete shutdown of the industry.

Pointing to this as evidence of the robustness of the Jamaican economy, the prime minister said, now, more than ever, the country is equipped and poised for greater investment.

He, therefore, moved to encourage greater investment in the country, while highlighting Jamaica’s peak performance in tourism and the high employment rate.

“If you are looking for a place that is near your shores, on the same time zones, accessible, an hour and a half from any major destination that you may be originating from, and you want high-quality labour that can easily communicate, then Jamaica is the place,” said Holness.

He also underscored that the objective of the Government is to convert the country’s assets into prosperity.

The prime minister said:

Jamaica has one of the oldest democracies of modern time and it can become the country that has converted its democracy, its political stability and its economic sustainability into prosperity for the people.

Holness also gave the assurance that the Government and people of Jamaica are committed to the journey of advancement and prosperity of the nation and, therefore, welcome investments that will accomplish this mission.

NewsAmericasNow.com