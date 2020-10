Jamaican born David Smith, the former head of OLINT, was this week released from prison in the Turks and Caicos after 10 years.

In a clear case of cultural appropriation, Caribbean-born star Rihanna has been forced to apologize after the use of a song that included an Islamic Hadith in her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 show on Oct. 2, 2020, presented by Amazon Prime Video.