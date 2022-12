The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Kibwana James(Source: Observer)

Kibwana James and Zalaan Jan both won gold medals at the Caribbean Boxing Championships being held in Dominica.

Fighting in the cruiser-weight, Zalaan outpunched Barbados’ Tyrese Holder to take the top prize while James beat Dominica’s Typone Nicholas to claim the welterweight title.

Taliek Henry also had a good showing where he reached the final of his category, but lost via split decision.

SOURCE: Observer

