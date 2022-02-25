Jay-Z Wins $4.5 million In Unpaid Royalties From Parlux Fragrance Deal

It’s another win for veteran rapper and successful businessman Jay-Z, as he was recently awarded $4.5 million in royalties from Parlux. According to TMZ, the judgment was handed down yesterday, February 24.

The lawsuit was heard by an appellate court in New York City, and the decision came due to past cologne sales that have reportedly been building up for the company. It seems the sales figure was requested by Jay-Z’s attorneys last fall.

Back in 2012, the “Run The Town” rapper cut a deal with the global beauty company. A year after the deal, the company released a fragrance called Gold by Jay Z. In 2016, Parlux sued Jay-Z as they said that the cologne didn’t do well because the rap mogul did not do his part in promoting the product.

They also accused him of not showing up for the Macy’s 2014 Jay-Z Gold launch. They further alleged that he wilfully skipped a number of promotion events, including spots on Good Morning America and that this ultimately led to the dismal sales of the fragrance.

Last year (2021), in November, he beat the case when an NYC judge ruled that the rapper didn’t breach his contract with Parlux. That must have been good news for the Brooklyn native, as the lawsuit was for $67 million.

At that time, Justice Andrew Borrok reportedly stated, “You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case.” The “Song Cry” rapper was very grateful to the jury at the time. During that lawsuit, Jay-Z had also filed a countersuit for $6 million for royalties. His claim was not addressed until yesterday.

The jury sided with Jay-Z as they said that the record clearly shows that Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales.