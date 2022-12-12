Job Vacancies at the CARICOM Secretariat

Black Immigrant Daily News

The CARICOM Secretariat invites applications from suitably qualified nationals of Member States and Associate Member States to fill the posts of Director of Foreign and Community Relations, Manager of Communications, and Project Officer for the Review of the Caribbean Community Institutions Project.

Details related to the posts are available at www.caricom.org/vacancies as well as www.oecs.org and www.caribbeanjobsonline.com

The deadline for the submission of applications is December 14, 2022.

