Job Vacancies

Job Announcement: Administrative Assistant at Spicemas Corporation

Position: Administrative Assistant

Location: St. George’s, Grenada

Application Deadline: 31 May 2024

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Spicemas Corporation:

The Spicemas Corporation (SMC) is a statutory body created by an act of parliament responsible for promoting and organising Grenada’s Carnival “Spicemas” and all official Spicemas events. The annual festival which climaxes on the second Monday & Tuesday of every year is a celebration of Grenada’s rich cultural heritage through music, mas, and pageantry.

Job Description:

We are seeking a highly organised and efficient Administrative Assistant to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will provide administrative support to ensure the smooth operation of Spicemas Corporation.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist with day-to-day operations and administrative tasksManage correspondence, emails, and phone callsPrepare and organise documents, reports, and presentationsSchedule and coordinate meetings, appointments, and eventsMaintain office supplies and inventorySupport the planning and execution of Spicemas eventsHandle confidential information with discretionPerform other related duties as assigned

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in an administrative roleProficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)Minimum of 5 CXC/CSEC or O’Level subjects, including EnglishFamiliarity with office organisation and office proceduresExcellent written and verbal communication skillsStrong organisational, multitasking and time management abilitiesAttention to detail and problem-solving skillsAbility to work in a fast-paced environmentAbility to work independently and as part of a team

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit their CV and cover letter to [email protected] by Friday, 31 May 2024. Please ensure your application highlights your relevant experience and qualifications.

PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVE FOR SUSTAINABLE LAND MANAGEMENT(PISLM) VACANCIES

Communications & Knowledge Management Expert

TOR-Communications-Knowledge-Management-Expert

Gender & Social Safeguard Expert

TOR-Gender-and-Social-Safeguard-Expert

Water Management Specialist

TOR-Water