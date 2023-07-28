Johann Jeremiah receives Postgraduate Leadership Award

Johann makes history again for his school and Grenada by receiving the American Conference’s Commissioner’s Postgraduate Leadership Award. This is presented annually to two student-athletes (one male, one female) who have demonstrated leadership through excellence in academic credentials, outstanding athletic performance and depth of commitment in service within the institution and/or in the community.

Jeremiah becomes the first South Florida student-athlete to earn a Commissioner’s Postgraduate Leadership Award. A native of St. George’s, Grenada, Jeremiah was chosen as the Bulls’ Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 academic year after he set program records in both the indoor (17.40 meters) and outdoor (17.02 meters) shot put.

Jeremiah graduated from South Florida with a 3.73 grade-point average as a biomedical health sciences major. He had five semesters in which he attained a 4.00 GPA and is a two-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic selection. Jeremiah plans to pursue a graduate degree in health care administration.

Johann Jeremiah. Image courtesy theamerican.org