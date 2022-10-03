JT Defends Lil Uzi Vert Belly Button Piercing: “He Is A Black Rockstar”

City Girls rapper JT is standing ten toes deep for her man, Lil Uzi Vert, after fans dragged him online for a new navel piercing.

Lil Uzi’s body expression has been all but normal as the rapper identifies as “they/them” for his gender pronouns, and he seems to adopt a gender-fluid stance when it comes to things associated with any particular gender, particularly navel piercings, which traditionally are worn by women.

On Sunday, a photo of Lil Uzi Vert’s bare torso went viral as fans noticed that he had a navel piercing. Many on social media not only clowned the “Got the Guap” rapper, but they also drew in JT as they questioned his masculinity and ridiculed her relationship. The City Girls rapper, however, let the critics know that she has accepted the “Eternal Atake” rapper as is and she is proud of him as a “black rockstar” after Twitter users sarcastically questioned if that was her man.

“Lil Uzi got his belly button pierced[.] damn can y’all let these women have something shat,” one tweet read while another said, “Lil Uzi about to have these boys thinking it’s cool to get their belly button pierced.”

JT, as expected, responded with some fiery tweets.

“Everytime MY n***a do something he want to do y’all act amazed, that’s BEEN his aesthetic before me I guess this side more tuned in but let me tell y’all something he a black rockstar that does what he wants!” she wrote.

“Y’all think the way ppl dress & how they express themselves is what defines them sexually and that’s y’all problem now because it’s men who out here masculine as hell dress apart & can’t wait to get from round y’all to suck d*ck for amiris & I mean NO disrespect!” another tweet read.

“Uzi date me & we honestly have two different audiences so nothing bother me more then when he doing what he want y’all Tag me & say ‘THIS YOUR MAN’…yes hoe that’s MY man. MY good man, MY rich man, MY respectful man, MY lit man, MY successful black rockstar.”

“Last last, I have my own money. STFU. I’m with him because I want to be. He’s the best man ever better than alllll y’all n****as …let’s argue,” she added.

While some might find the rapper’s piercing out of the ordinary, to say the least, it’s clear that he is a body modification aficionado with his many tattoos and previous piercings, including the implantation of a $24 million pink diamond in the center of his forehead.

The piercing didn’t last long, though, as the rapper had shared a video of his bloodied forehead and claimed that the expensive jewel had ripped out of his forehead during a performance at Rolling Loud Miami.