Judge denies bid to block former President Dina Boluarte from leaving Peru 

A judge in Peru has rejected a bid to prevent former President Dina Boluarte from leaving the country while state prosecutors investigate her for alleged abuse of office and money laundering.

Boluarte, one of the world’s least popular leaders, was ousted from the presidency last week when Congress voted 122 to zero in favour of her removal.

She left office with approval ratings ranging between 2 and 4 percent amid growing unrest over insecurity, as transport workers and young people protested rising extortions and murders.

On Wednesday, Judge Fernando Valdez struck down the request from Peru’s State Prosecutor’s Office in a hearing, arguing that Boluarte did not present a flight risk and the request was “unfounded”.

Boluarte, who faces a series of criminal accusations, has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors had sought to prevent Boluarte from leaving the country over investigations that she allegedly collected money from a criminal group and failed to notify Congress during a surgery.

In the latter case, Boluarte is accused of abandoning her post for two weeks in July 2023 while she underwent a rhinoplasty. Prosecutors say she did not notify Congress, nor appoint a caretaker president.

Other allegations concern questions of corruption: There has been scrutiny over the origins of her collection of luxury Rolex watches.

Her government is also accused of using excessive force against the deadly protests that erupted in support of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, who was also impeached and removed from office in December 2022.

On the night of her removal from office last week, a crowd had gathered outside Ecuador’s embassy in Lima amid speculation that Boluarte could seek asylum with the neighbouring country.

Peru has faced years of political turmoil, with seven presidents in as many years. Three ex-leaders are behind bars, and more than half of Peru’s also deeply unpopular congressional representatives are under investigation by state prosecutors.