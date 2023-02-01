Junior Calypso Monarch semifinals on February 4

Black Immigrant Daily News
THERE will be 30 semifinalists vying for a spot in the finals of the National Junior Calypso Monarch.
The semis will be held on February 4 at Kaiso House Calypso Tent, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) announced the names of the semifinalists in a press release on January 31.
Sharissa Camejo is the reigning Junior Calypso Monarch.
The release said the competition will start at 10 am and all semifinalists are expected to be present by 9.45 am, to draw for positions.
The results will be announced at the end of the competition and the draw for the order of appearance for the final will take place at the venue as well.
Here are the semifinalists:-
1) A’Janae King Fraser – St Francois Girls College
2) Ajani Douglas – Black Rock Government
3) Alaeja Gould Ferguson – St Francois Girls College
4) Amya London – San Fernando East Secondary
5) Atiya Lynch – Pentecostal Light and Life
6) Breshawn Springer – Queen’s Royal College
7) Clorysa Gill – Signal Hill Secondary
8) D’Ashe Saul – Parlatuvier Anglican Primary
9) Deja Moore – Scarborough Secondary
10) Emma Roberts – St Gabriel’s Girls RC
11) Janaya Clarke – San Fernando Girls AC
12) Jimecya Burnett – Cedros Secondary
13) Josiah Jordan – Morvant Laventille Secondary
14) Kai-Anthony Salazar – St Benedict’s College
15) Keoni Greaves – Trinity College
16) Kerston Millar – University of the West Indies
17) Khalea Alfred – Scarborough RC School
18) Koquice Davidson – Bishop’s High School
19) K’reta Jada Clarke – St Stephen’s College
20) Kurlise Bentham – University of Trinidad and Tobago
21) Marcus Mc Donald – Presentation College, San Fernando
22) Naomi Waldropt – Signal Hill Secondary
23) Nataki Thompson – Scarborough Secondary
24) Nickale Farmer – Black Rock Government
25) N’Janela Duncan Regis – Athens School of Education Ltd
26) Olu Holder – Scarborough Secondary
27) Shaquan Hudlin – Cunupia Government Primary
28) Tsaiann Burke – Holy Faith Convent, Couva
29) Xhaiden Darius – Point Fortin RC
30) Zachary Ransome – Montrose Government Primary
