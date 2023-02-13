JUST IN: Man shot dead in Half-Way Tree Square Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A male, said to be a watch repairman, was shot dead in Half-Way Tree Square, St Andrew on Monday evening.

The details of the incident are sketchy at present, but as the video outlines, there is heightened police presence in the area along Constant Spring Road where the shooting occurred.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the now deceased man was walking along the roadway, when he was approached by a man on foot, who opened gunfire at him.

More details are to follow on the development.

NewsAmericasNow.com