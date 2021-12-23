JUSTICE SERVED

A case that continues to hit at the hearts of Grenadians at home and aboard was the topic of discussion during Monday’s beyond the headlines program.

It involves the indecent assault against a five-year-old by dual citizen Treverson Roberts who pleaded guilty both in Grenada and United States.

Grenada’s justice system seemingly had to defend itself as former attorney general Darshan Ramdhani sought to explain the intricacies of the case.

[embedded content]

