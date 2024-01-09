Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Steps Out In Revealing Fit & Barefoot

After celebrating his wife’s birthday with a sweet message, Kanye West and Bianca Censori turned heads in Las Vegas over the weekend as she steps out in a barely there outfit.

A short video capturing the love birds walking through a Las Vegas hotel has gone viral. Censori appears very comfortable wearing a microkini, a very tiny bikini, as she strolls in front of the G.O.O.D. Music rapper wearing his usual attire. You can see the clip below.

Kanye West celebrated his wife Bianca Censori’s birthday with a heartfelt message on Saturday praising her as a stepmother and wife. On Saturday, the rapper posted photos celebrating Censori’s big day and a sweet message celebrating her intelligence and career accomplishments.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist master’s degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children,” the rapper wrote. He added, “I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Ye and Bianca have been dating for close to a year, and she was rumored to have worked with him on his Yeezy collection in the past.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted several times over the past year as they traveled across the world during the summer months and ended it in the Middle East, where he spent time recording music for his latest album, Vultures.

In other posts, Kanye also posted several photos of Censori’s body and claimed to have taken the best summer title.

“Yall know who ran the summer,” one of his posts read. The photo features Kanye wearing all and his latest sock show design. At the same time, Censori was dressed in a nude latex outfit and used a purple pillow as an accessory, covering her nipples and the front of her body.

“Caption this,” one photo was captioned, while another said, “I miss you when I wake up before you.”

Fans, however, called out the rapper over his x-rated photos of his wife, given that he has children, and he’s also made statements in the past that he was bothered by Kim Kardashian showing off her body.

“Show some class man. You have kids who look to you for moral guidance and this is supposed to be the person you protect the most. Your wife isn’t supposed to be your trophy, she’s your place of pride and dignity. This isn’t the way,” one person commented.

“She bad and all that but when the album dropping,” another wrote.

“After you publicly shamed your ex-wife for posting risqué images of herself. What a tool,” one commented.